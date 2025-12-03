JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,346,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $33,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bruker by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Bruker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Redburn Partners set a $60.00 price target on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,268. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

