JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 763,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $34,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $46.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

