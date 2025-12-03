JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $31,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 104,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,525,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,663,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.43 and its 200 day moving average is $196.64. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.