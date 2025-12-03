Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $34,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,624.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 85,196 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.