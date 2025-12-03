Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF $ASHR Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF were worth $32,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Rovida Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 149,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $5,231,000.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ASHR opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

