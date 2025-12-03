JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,568 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $34,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $267,437,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,795,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $822,825.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,840.25. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,490.88. This represents a 43.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

