Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 14.2% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.40 and last traded at GBX 66.80. 28,464,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 651% from the average session volume of 3,790,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.90.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £402.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

