Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 547.40 and last traded at GBX 544, with a volume of 497204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 521.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Personal Assets had a net margin of 116.31% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 539 per share, for a total transaction of £70,043.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,922 shares of company stock worth $7,490,990. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

