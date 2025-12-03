Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 547.40 and last traded at GBX 544, with a volume of 497204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545.
Personal Assets Stock Down 0.0%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 521.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.19.
Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Personal Assets had a net margin of 116.31% and a return on equity of 7.96%.
Insider Activity
Personal Assets Company Profile
Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Assets
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.