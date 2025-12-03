Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 711.50 and last traded at GBX 700.50, with a volume of 159778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 704.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 575 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 660 to GBX 710 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 680.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 662.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 585.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

