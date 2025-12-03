Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 and last traded at GBX 0.33. Approximately 1,804,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,114,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38.

Physiomics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £903,562.82, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Physiomics had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 106.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physiomics Plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

