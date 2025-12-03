Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Up 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 8.95. 8,508,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 2,625,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.11. The stock has a market cap of £32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

