Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.70 and last traded at GBX 399.70, with a volume of 10827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 330 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 390.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Stock Up 3.8%

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.29.

In other news, insider Russell Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total value of £49,300. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.