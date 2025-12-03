Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $113.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

