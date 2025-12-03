Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.7143.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRMR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

