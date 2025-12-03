Comparing Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) & Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)

Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) and Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shimadzu and Hexagon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hexagon 1 3 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimadzu and Hexagon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 0.92 Hexagon $5.85 billion 5.26 $1.11 billion $0.26 44.08

Hexagon has higher revenue and earnings than Shimadzu. Shimadzu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shimadzu pays an annual dividend of $7.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.9%. Hexagon pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shimadzu pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shimadzu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shimadzu and Hexagon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A Hexagon 12.09% 10.64% 6.45%

Summary

Hexagon beats Shimadzu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Hexagon

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, environmental health and safety, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; and HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, measure, and plan services, as well as HxGN autonomous and underground mining services to mining division. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

