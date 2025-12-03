Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) PT at C$91.44

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$99.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$80.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$74.56 and a twelve month high of C$91.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.61.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.07 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

