Contrasting Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT) & Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) and Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Palatin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88% Palatin Technologies N/A N/A -365.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and Palatin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Palatin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Palatin Technologies has a consensus target price of $350.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,150.00%. Given Palatin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palatin Technologies is more favorable than Gemini Therapeutics.

75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Palatin Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -91.69 Palatin Technologies $4.49 million 32.44 -$29.74 million ($1.55) -3.61

Palatin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palatin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palatin Technologies has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palatin Technologies beats Gemini Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL8177, an oral peptide formulation for treatment of ulcerative colitis, which entered Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

