Invesco Ltd. Purchases 339,755 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,169,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

Amgen stock opened at $338.36 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.07. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.