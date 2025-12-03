Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Raised by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.11.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

