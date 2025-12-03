Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,494,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,040,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

