Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,413,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,490,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

