Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,330,888 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,659,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,671,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $163.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

