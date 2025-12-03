Invesco Ltd. Acquires 24,030 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,197,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Booking by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,141.52.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,135.07 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5,388.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

