Invesco Ltd. Sells 378,160 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,637,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 378,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,398,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 145,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,360.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 694,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,129,000 after acquiring an additional 689,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.2%

AMAT stock opened at $265.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.23 and its 200 day moving average is $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $267.05.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

