Invesco Ltd. Has $1.30 Billion Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,098,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,295,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sysco by 19.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 112,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,099,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SYY opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.