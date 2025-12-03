CW Advisors LLC Buys 20,967 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $44,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.6481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

