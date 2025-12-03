CW Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

CW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2%

LLY stock opened at $1,045.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $901.39 and a 200-day moving average of $804.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

