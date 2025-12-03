Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,928 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,517,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,045.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $988.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $901.39 and a 200-day moving average of $804.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

