CW Advisors LLC Purchases 49,689 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $36,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Allstate by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $208.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total value of $814,482.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,973.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

