Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 559.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,399 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $33,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $97.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

