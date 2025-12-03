CW Advisors LLC Has $30.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

CW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $476.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

