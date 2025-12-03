CW Advisors LLC Has $58.60 Million Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $MBS

CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,786,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,917 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $58,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,658,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,069,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 522,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,874,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBS opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Articles

