CW Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $684.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $674.68 and a 200 day moving average of $644.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

