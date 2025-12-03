HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Acquired by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 3.9% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $95,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in HealthEquity by 176.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,084.24. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.68 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

