Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $87.37 Million Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,298 shares during the quarter. Cadre makes up 3.6% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.07% of Cadre worth $87,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cadre by 726.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 447,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 393,218 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 826,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,119 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,257,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $49,024,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,546 shares in the company, valued at $60,294. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CDRE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Cadre Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CDRE opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Cadre had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $155.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

