Independent Franchise Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Independent Franchise Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,038,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 0.9% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $139,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 31,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $759,741.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,492.88. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,827.34. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 143,011 shares of company stock valued at $11,631,578 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Zillow Group stock opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.92, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

