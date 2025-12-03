Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 102,305 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,305 shares during the period. AON comprises 3.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $528,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.02.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.56.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

