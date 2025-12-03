Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 3,389,825 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Independent Franchise Partners LLP cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,395,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389,825 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 6.6% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $998,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 30.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Corteva by 9.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

