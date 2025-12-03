Greenhouse Funds LLLP Acquires 2,722,823 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722,823 shares during the period. NeoGenomics comprises 2.2% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $54,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.59.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $250,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,996. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

