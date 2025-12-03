Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB Shares Acquired by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203,350 shares during the period. Blackbaud accounts for 1.9% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $45,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $31,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $25,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,774.80. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,615.34. This trade represents a 20.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $690,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 137.13% and a negative net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

