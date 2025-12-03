The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,892,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,397 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 4.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $637,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

