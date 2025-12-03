Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Decreased by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 630,463 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $780,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a market cap of $573.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.