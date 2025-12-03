Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honda Motor and Bridgestone”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $142.43 billion 0.32 $5.52 billion $3.06 9.62 Bridgestone $29.30 billion 1.10 $1.88 billion $1.35 17.37

Dividends

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgestone. Honda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgestone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bridgestone pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honda Motor pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridgestone pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Honda Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgestone has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Bridgestone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Bridgestone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 3.04% 5.18% 2.11% Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Honda Motor and Bridgestone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 6 0 0 2.00 Bridgestone 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Honda Motor beats Bridgestone on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines, and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bridgestone

(Get Free Report)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.