Head-To-Head Contrast: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) versus Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $36.08 million 1.45 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors $1.15 billion 11.82 $406.33 million $1.79 25.70

Profitability

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

This table compares Highlands REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -25.09% -4.66% -2.80% Omega Healthcare Investors 42.23% 9.78% 4.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Highlands REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 5 7 0 2.58

Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $46.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Highlands REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

