Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) & American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Givaudan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of American Vanguard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Givaudan and American Vanguard”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Givaudan $8.42 billion 4.55 $1.24 billion N/A N/A American Vanguard $547.31 million 0.23 -$126.34 million ($3.98) -1.13

Givaudan has higher revenue and earnings than American Vanguard.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Givaudan and American Vanguard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Givaudan 0 0 2 2 3.50 American Vanguard 1 0 1 0 2.00

American Vanguard has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given American Vanguard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Givaudan.

Profitability

This table compares Givaudan and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Givaudan N/A N/A N/A American Vanguard -21.15% -23.15% -8.20%

Volatility & Risk

Givaudan has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Givaudan beats American Vanguard on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Givaudan



Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, bottled waters, ready-to-drink juices, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks; givaudan flavour ingredients; savory, and supplements and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Givaudan SA was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

About American Vanguard



American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

