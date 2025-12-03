Brokerages Set Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYRA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.09. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 246,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $4,999,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,833,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,626,856.25. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

