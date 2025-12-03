TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 54824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $791.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

