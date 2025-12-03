Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.41 and traded as low as GBX 132.09. Eleco shares last traded at GBX 134.25, with a volume of 107,668 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 price target on shares of Eleco in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eleco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of £110.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.11.

Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share for the quarter. Eleco had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eleco Plc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

