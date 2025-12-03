Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Code Rebel Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Code Rebel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 9,800 shares.

Code Rebel Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Code Rebel Company Profile

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client.

