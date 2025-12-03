Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$1.22. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 48,476 shares trading hands.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$358.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.24.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.

